Bedford, KY

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Bedford

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 8 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bedford.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bedford:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsuIdK00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Sulphur, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Service Advisor - Automotive

🏛️ Oxmoor Autogroup

📍 Crestwood, KY

💰 $9,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What we offer: * Full-time position * Health, Dental and Vision benefits! * Commitment to continually grow our personnel in their respective roles * 401(k) retirement plan * Paid Vacation

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Manager -Manufacturing

🏛️ ZSG

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a General Manager to join our clients team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities for the manufacturing facility. Responsibilities: * Adjust daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $1,758 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jeffersonville, IN

💰 $1,758 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Madison)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Madison, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant General Manager LaGrange up to $60,000.

🏛️ Carrols Corp dba Burger King

📍 La Grange, KY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Carrols Corporation Burger King *Largest Franchise of Burger King in the World *Restaurant General Manager *2 years Quick Service Management experience required *8 week paid training program ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. eCommerce Assistant

🏛️ Christmas Express

📍 Jeffersonville, IN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

E-Commerce Specialist We are hiring a like-minded individual to help grow our e-commerce platforms. Job responsibilities include: Manage all aspects of the day-to-day functions of our eCommerce and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Client Service Representative

🏛️ TSR Consulting Services, Inc.

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

6-8 Month Contract to Permanent Profile: * Customer/Client facing experience (prior call center experience is a plus but not required) * Navigation experience between computer systems * Problem ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Staff Accountant

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 Jeffersonville, IN

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Attention: Accounting Principals is searching for a permanent Staff Accountant in Jeffersonville Indiana ASAP! We are looking for someone that can solve complex problems while offering a fresh ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Laminator 1st shift

🏛️ Malone

📍 Jeffersonville, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a place to learn a trade and call home? Our customer has been in the Jeffersonville area since 1929. This is a recession proof industry! We are hiring for a Laminator position. This is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

