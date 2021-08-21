Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 8 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Franklin.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsuHkb00

1. Sales Rep - Work from Home - FT/PT - (Job: CG120)

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Virtual Sales/Consulting (Work from home opportunity) If you'd like to earn a Great Income by helping people (who are asking for help), you have a high degree of personal integrity, consider yourself ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Suffolk, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,721 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Franklin, VA

💰 $2,721 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Franklin, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Satellite Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Suffolk, VA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Satellite Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Suffolk, VA

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Sales Agent - Roanoke Rapids, NC

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Severn, NC

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Service Manager

🏛️ Coastal RV

📍 Suffolk, VA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy RV Dealership is seeking a Service Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and parts information and sales, preparing campers for purchase ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. *** KITCHEN MANAGER*** - Family Owned Italian Restaurant-

🏛️ The Restaurant Zone

📍 Smithfield, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A family owned Italian Restaurant is seeking for a Chef and Kitchen Manager. Must have experience with Italian cuisine and working in a kitchen environment. What's in it for you: * Opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Manager (Personal Trainers Highly Recommended)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Suffolk, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Family First Life, we have the best mortgage protection program in the business and we have a serious demand nationwide. Can you imagine a product that everybody NEEDS( not just want), and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,608 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Suffolk, VA

💰 $2,608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Suffolk, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin, VA
69
Followers
173
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Franklin, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Travel Nursing#Mail Delivery#Cg120 Rrb#Cdl#Satellite Technician 5#The Us Postal Service#Italian Restaurant#Family First Life#Rn Telemetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy