These jobs are hiring in Boardman — and they let you set your own schedule

(Boardman, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Boardman are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Janitor

🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Janitor ($14.50 - $15/Hr DOE) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hireindividuals for part-time eveningjanitorial positions. Our company has been in business for over 30 years ...

3. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT w/Benefits Med/Dental/PTO

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT w/Benefits Med/Dental/PTO - SAL022110 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can ...

4. Kinesiologist, Exercise Physiologist, Certified Athletic Trainer or related profession

🏛️ U.S. Physical Therapy

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Location: Kennewick, WA Employment Type: Part-Time Hours per week: 7 hours per week Shifts: Flexible Schedule; shifts will vary Benefits: Continuing education reimbursement, 401K plan Hourly ...

5. Outreach Field Specialist / Part-time- Tri-Cities Area - Girl Scouts

🏛️ Associated Industries

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (GSEWNI) is looking for a part-time Outreach Field Specialist to provide afterschool activities at Marie Curie Elementary School for the 2021/2022 ...

6. Retail Stocking Associate $15.20/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...