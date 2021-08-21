Cancel
Boardman, OR

These jobs are hiring in Boardman — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
 8 days ago

(Boardman, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Boardman are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Janitor

🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Janitor ($14.50 - $15/Hr DOE) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hireindividuals for part-time eveningjanitorial positions. Our company has been in business for over 30 years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT w/Benefits Med/Dental/PTO

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT w/Benefits Med/Dental/PTO - SAL022110 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Kinesiologist, Exercise Physiologist, Certified Athletic Trainer or related profession

🏛️ U.S. Physical Therapy

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Location: Kennewick, WA Employment Type: Part-Time Hours per week: 7 hours per week Shifts: Flexible Schedule; shifts will vary Benefits: Continuing education reimbursement, 401K plan Hourly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Outreach Field Specialist / Part-time- Tri-Cities Area - Girl Scouts

🏛️ Associated Industries

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (GSEWNI) is looking for a part-time Outreach Field Specialist to provide afterschool activities at Marie Curie Elementary School for the 2021/2022 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Stocking Associate $15.20/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Boardman Updates

Boardman Updates

ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

