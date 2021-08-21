Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 8 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lucedale are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsuFz900

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Lucedale, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Mover

🏛️ Caring Transitions

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Packing and loading household items, moving furniture, minor mechanical knowledge. Must like to be busy. We offer a flexible schedule. No weekends or holidays.

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative-Part Time

🏛️ Farmers Insurance, Collins Agency

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is quickly growing and we need someone who we can train to fit in our office puzzle! The position offered is part time . Our Customer Service Representative needs to exceed customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Guard PT 3832

🏛️ Coast Guard Exchange

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

OMB NO: 1625-0120 Expiration Date: 10/31/2021 Announcement #: 3832 Opening Date: 27 January 2021 Pay Plan/Series/Pay Band: NF-0189-01Closing Date: Until Filled Work Schedule: Part Time (20-29.75 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2646

🏛️ Proact Recruitment

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Aflac Benefits Advisor / Big South Region Alabama This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Psychiatrist - PT Medical Director - Telehealth - 20 Bed Geri Unit

🏛️ Forefront Telecare

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

What We Are Looking For Psychiatrist that is LICENSED in Alabama for Medical Director type role for a 20 bed Geri Hospital Psych Unit. This work will be done all via Telehealth. Seeking a part time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Child Caregiver

🏛️ SEMMES FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH C

📍 Semmes, AL

💰 $7 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire a Part-Time Child Caregiver. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and graduated or have their GED. Applicants must pass a drug test, background check and be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
108
Followers
356
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lucedale, MS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weiner Group Lucedale#Collins Agency Mobile#Life Guard#Proact Recruitment Mobile#Aflac Benefits Advisor#Geri Hospital Psych Unit#Telehealth#Ged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy