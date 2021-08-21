Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Lucedale, MS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lucedale are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Lucedale, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Mover

🏛️ Caring Transitions

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Packing and loading household items, moving furniture, minor mechanical knowledge. Must like to be busy. We offer a flexible schedule. No weekends or holidays.

3. Customer Service Representative-Part Time

🏛️ Farmers Insurance, Collins Agency

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is quickly growing and we need someone who we can train to fit in our office puzzle! The position offered is part time . Our Customer Service Representative needs to exceed customer ...

4. Life Guard PT 3832

🏛️ Coast Guard Exchange

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

OMB NO: 1625-0120 Expiration Date: 10/31/2021 Announcement #: 3832 Opening Date: 27 January 2021 Pay Plan/Series/Pay Band: NF-0189-01Closing Date: Until Filled Work Schedule: Part Time (20-29.75 ...

5. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2646

🏛️ Proact Recruitment

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Aflac Benefits Advisor / Big South Region Alabama This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules ...

6. Psychiatrist - PT Medical Director - Telehealth - 20 Bed Geri Unit

🏛️ Forefront Telecare

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

What We Are Looking For Psychiatrist that is LICENSED in Alabama for Medical Director type role for a 20 bed Geri Hospital Psych Unit. This work will be done all via Telehealth. Seeking a part time ...

7. Part Time Child Caregiver

🏛️ SEMMES FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH C

📍 Semmes, AL

💰 $7 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire a Part-Time Child Caregiver. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and graduated or have their GED. Applicants must pass a drug test, background check and be ...