Ready for a change? These Green River jobs are accepting applications

(GREEN RIVER, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Green River.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Green River:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

3. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

4. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

6. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco Foods

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Avg. $75,000+ First Year - Sign-On in Select Locations Pay and Bonuses Vary by location, Apply for details Local Routes - Get Home Daily Sysco is the global ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Green River, UT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...