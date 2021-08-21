No experience necessary — Flagstaff companies hiring now

(Flagstaff, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Flagstaff companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 10

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Data Entry $15 per hour Hiring NOW! (Quality Control)

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule an Interview at Call Now! Hiring Immediately Earn Up To $450/Week Work on an Important Campaign! Data Entry and Office Work! No previous experience required Full time and part time positions ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in AZ

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

8. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...