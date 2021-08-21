Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

No experience necessary — Flagstaff companies hiring now

Flagstaff Journal
 8 days ago

(Flagstaff, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Flagstaff companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 10

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Data Entry $15 per hour Hiring NOW! (Quality Control)

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule an Interview at Call Now! Hiring Immediately Earn Up To $450/Week Work on an Important Campaign! Data Entry and Office Work! No previous experience required Full time and part time positions ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in AZ

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

8. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Flagstaff, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

