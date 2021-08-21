No experience necessary — Flagstaff companies hiring now
(Flagstaff, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Flagstaff companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 10
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
2. Data Entry $15 per hour Hiring NOW! (Quality Control)
🏛️ FieldWorks
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $450 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Schedule an Interview at Call Now! Hiring Immediately Earn Up To $450/Week Work on an Important Campaign! Data Entry and Office Work! No previous experience required Full time and part time positions ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
7. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in AZ
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $800 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
8. Entry Level Management
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Flagstaff, AZ
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...
