Tribune, KS

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Tribune

Tribune News Watch
 8 days ago

(TRIBUNE, KS) Companies in Tribune are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tribune:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYsuBSF00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Sheridan Lake, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,600 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tribune, KS

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

iDeal Personnel is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Tribune, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Tribune, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1545.84 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tribune, KS

💰 $1,545 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tribune, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1545 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,341 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tribune, KS

💰 $1,341 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Tribune, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1713.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tribune, KS

💰 $1,713 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tribune, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1713.6 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Tribune, KS
ABOUT

With Tribune News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

