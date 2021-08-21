Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, NV

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Austin

Posted by 
Austin News Beat
Austin News Beat
 8 days ago

(AUSTIN, NV) Companies in Austin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Austin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsuAZW00

1. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Austin)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Austin, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Austin, NV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Austin, NV

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Austin)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Austin, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Austin, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Austin News Beat

Austin News Beat

Austin, NV
8
Followers
122
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Otr#Roehl Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
EconomyWNEM

Federal unemployment assistance ends Sept. 4

Michigan workers who have been receiving unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act will see the programs expire on Sept. 4. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation will all expire in September. Since March...
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Will COVID unemployment benefits get extended? States that ended them early saw economic fallout

Did ending coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs early help states reduce unemployment? That was the hope, but a new report shows that the results were mixed. Just 12.5% of workers who lost some or all of their jobless benefits in the 19 states that ended unemployment programs in June found new work by August 6, according to research by economists. Around 24% of the workers who were unemployed in April found jobs by July in states that opted out of the programs- while 21.5% found jobs in states that kept the unemployment benefits in tact.
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
Economythebossmagazine.com

Cutting Unemployment Insurance Cost State Economies

Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the Labor Day expiration of federal pandemic assistance did have a larger percentage of people... Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending. States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

US unemployment claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in five weeks even though the economy and job market have been recovering briskly from the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims edged up to 353,000 from 349,000 a week earlier....
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy