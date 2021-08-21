Cancel
Seymour, IN

No experience necessary — Seymour companies hiring now

Seymour Today
 8 days ago

(Seymour, IN) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Seymour companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Insurance Broker- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Human Resources Specialist

🏛️ Columbus Regional Hospital

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you need to know about this position: * This Human Resources Specialist position conducts core data collection/data entry functions related to ensuring the completion and compliance of personnel ...

3. Dedicated CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Indianapolis

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Indianapolis, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $75k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant ...

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

5. Entry Level Packers

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Scottsburg, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Perks: * Day Shift; 7am-7pm. * $14.75 per hour. * Weekly Pay. * Advancement opportunities with pay increase up to $17.25 per hour. Temp to Perm opportunity after 60 days. The Job: * Pack on all ...

6. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Rep Pay: $16.00 /hour Are you an extrovert who loves helping others? We're looking for an enthusiastic individual with excellent data entry and computer skills for a Customer Service ...

7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

10. Company Driver

🏛️ Marubeni Transport Service

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING FLATBED DRIVERS NEAR JEFFERSONVILLE Drivers earn up to $75k+ per Year Home Weekly - No Experience Needed Flatbed Driver Benefits: * Drivers avg. $1,400+/week * Drivers are paid $.52 CPM for ...

