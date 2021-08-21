Get hired! Job openings in and around Daytona Beach

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Daytona Beach.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Daytona Beach:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - COVID19 - $4,756 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $4,756 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Daytona Beach, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Remote Sales | Work from Home | Virtual

🏛️ Slingo Financial Services

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an URGENT need for sales professionals in Daytona Beach and the surrounding area! We offer an in-house marketing team providing warm leads. Our team needs to grow so that we can meet the ...

5. Director of Operations

🏛️ Surgical Direct

📍 Deland, FL

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Operations - Medical Devices If you are a self-starter, with excellent communication and managerial skills and have a desire to succeed, we would like to hear from you. This position ...

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1892 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Deland, FL

💰 $1,892 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in DeLand, FL. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1892 / Week ...

7. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Vehicle Services

📍 Sanford, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician First Vehicle Services, a leading fleet maintenance provider in North America, is now hiring an Entry-Level Fleet Technician I! First Vehicle Services is proud to offer ...

8. Customer Service Representative/$19.20

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Port Orange, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Make outbound calls to customers to advise of changes to their delivery schedule due to late trucks, holidays and routing changes * Assist customers on the phone and via email with questions they may ...

9. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMO4 Daytona Beach, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMO4 - Daytona Beach - 2400 Mason ...

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ TRC Staffing - Daytona Beach

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRC is now hiring for: Administrative Assistant for Major University Department: Financial Aid Job Type: This is a temporary position Hours: 8am - 5pm Location: Daytona Beach Dress Code: Professional ...