Daytona Beach, FL

Get hired! Job openings in and around Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 8 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Daytona Beach.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Daytona Beach:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsu70a00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - COVID19 - $4,756 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $4,756 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Daytona Beach, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Sales | Work from Home | Virtual

🏛️ Slingo Financial Services

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an URGENT need for sales professionals in Daytona Beach and the surrounding area! We offer an in-house marketing team providing warm leads. Our team needs to grow so that we can meet the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Director of Operations

🏛️ Surgical Direct

📍 Deland, FL

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Operations - Medical Devices If you are a self-starter, with excellent communication and managerial skills and have a desire to succeed, we would like to hear from you. This position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1892 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Deland, FL

💰 $1,892 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in DeLand, FL. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1892 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Vehicle Services

📍 Sanford, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician First Vehicle Services, a leading fleet maintenance provider in North America, is now hiring an Entry-Level Fleet Technician I! First Vehicle Services is proud to offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative/$19.20

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Port Orange, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Make outbound calls to customers to advise of changes to their delivery schedule due to late trucks, holidays and routing changes * Assist customers on the phone and via email with questions they may ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMO4 Daytona Beach, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMO4 - Daytona Beach - 2400 Mason ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ TRC Staffing - Daytona Beach

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRC is now hiring for: Administrative Assistant for Major University Department: Financial Aid Job Type: This is a temporary position Hours: 8am - 5pm Location: Daytona Beach Dress Code: Professional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

