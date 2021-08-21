Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Rockdale

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 8 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Rockdale.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rockdale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsu67r00

1. CL A OTR Run 30 Home 7-100% No Touch - Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lincoln, TX

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse (RN) - Behavioral Health - $39-45 per hour

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cameron, TX

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AccentCare is seeking a Registered Nurse (RN) Behavioral Health for a nursing job in Cameron, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Behavioral Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Thrall, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Residential Construction Manager

🏛️ KS Staffing Group

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Construction Manager to join our team! You will oversee project planning, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Responsibilities: * Oversee all aspects of construction project ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Full-Time Shipt Shopper

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - Pick-up and Deliver

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Electrical Helpers

🏛️ Tradeco of Little Rock

📍 Rockdale, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tradeco Construction is currently seeking Electrical Helpers for an industrial project in Rockdale, TX. Project starting 08/16/21 and will last through the rest of 2021. Responsibilities will include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Ascension Partners

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company is now seeking a retail associate to promote our clients products in store locations. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in customer service or sales. At Ascension we believe ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Taylor, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAU1 Austin, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAU1 - Austin - 4616 West Howard Lane ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Truck Driver, OTR and Regional

🏛️ Dahlseng Farms Trucking LLC

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Dahlsing Farms Trucking LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for OTR and Regional.($1000 - $1500 + Weekly) OTR as well as Regional/Local ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Rockdale Post

Rockdale Post

Rockdale, TX
43
Followers
237
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

