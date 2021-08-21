Cancel
Yerington Updates

Ready for a change? These Yerington jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Yerington.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yerington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYsu5F800

1. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Non CDL Home Daily

🏛️ Pilot Freight Services Last Mile Home

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Call (844) 849-8522 to learn more about our Contractor opportunities in Reno, NV. Why Pilot? * Earn up to$160,000 - $175,000 * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Yerington)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Earn $15 - $31/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Silver City, NV

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $31 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Merchandiser - Start at $19.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Golden Brands - Truckee, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Silver City, NV

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GOLDEN BRANDS IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in Truckee, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $19.50/Hour + Overtime Monthly Car ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Amazon Order Filler - Morning Shifts Available!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Silver City, NV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts Overnight, Sunrise, Day, Evening, Weekend. Full time, Part Time, and Flexible time options based on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1938 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $1,938 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gardnerville, NV. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

