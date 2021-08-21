Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City Journal

Ready for a change? These Yuba City jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 8 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yuba City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yuba City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsu4MP00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $4158 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Marysville, CA

💰 $4,158 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Roseville, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant AGM Requirements: * You love working in a fast-paced, multi-faceted Restaurant scene. * You can communicate to the Employees and Guests in a way that inspires FUN! * You have never met a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Earn $23-$31/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento Diesel Technician

📍 Plumas Lake, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians! Earn $23 - $31/Hour (Depending on Experience) + $3,000 Sign-On Great Benefits We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Office Coordinator

🏛️ Associated General Contractors of California, Inc

📍 West Sacramento, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Here: & TrackId=ZipRecruiter Under the direction of the Chief of Staff the Office Coordinator is responsible for a variety of high level administrative and operational support including ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 North Highlands, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hi there! We are actively looking to add an Accounts Payable specialist to our accounting department in our growing Sacramento, CA office! We're a national building materials and construction company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Danny Day Insurance Agency

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is rapidly growing and we are looking to train the right individual to fit right into our company. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Merchandiser - Start at $17/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling - Sacramento, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REYES COCA-COLA BOTTLING IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in Sacramento, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $17/Hour Career ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Antelope, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.00 an hour R15491 Lawn Specialist 1700 N Market, Sacramento, California 95834 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City, CA
108
Followers
196
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#U S Economy#Unemployment#Travel Nursing#Twt Refrigerated Service#Cdl#Nomad#Our Customer Service#Merchandiser Start#Dental#Employees#Spouses#Landscaping Worker
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden travels to air base to honor U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del., Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor members of the military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan last week. An Islamic State suicide bombing on Thursday killed...
FOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
NBC News

Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher spreads Covid-19 to elementary school students, CDC reports

An unvaccinated teacher who showed up to her elementary school classroom in Marin County, California, while experiencing symptoms such as "cough, subjective fever, and headache" ended up infecting half of her students with Covid-19 as well as some of their family members, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy