Ready for a change? These Yuba City jobs are accepting applications

(YUBA CITY, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yuba City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yuba City:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $4158 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Marysville, CA

💰 $4,158 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Restaurant Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Roseville, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant AGM Requirements: * You love working in a fast-paced, multi-faceted Restaurant scene. * You can communicate to the Employees and Guests in a way that inspires FUN! * You have never met a ...

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Earn $23-$31/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento Diesel Technician

📍 Plumas Lake, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians! Earn $23 - $31/Hour (Depending on Experience) + $3,000 Sign-On Great Benefits We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

6. Office Coordinator

🏛️ Associated General Contractors of California, Inc

📍 West Sacramento, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Here: & TrackId=ZipRecruiter Under the direction of the Chief of Staff the Office Coordinator is responsible for a variety of high level administrative and operational support including ...

7. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 North Highlands, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hi there! We are actively looking to add an Accounts Payable specialist to our accounting department in our growing Sacramento, CA office! We're a national building materials and construction company ...

8. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Danny Day Insurance Agency

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is rapidly growing and we are looking to train the right individual to fit right into our company. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

9. Merchandiser - Start at $17/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling - Sacramento, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REYES COCA-COLA BOTTLING IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in Sacramento, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $17/Hour Career ...

10. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Antelope, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.00 an hour R15491 Lawn Specialist 1700 N Market, Sacramento, California 95834 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...