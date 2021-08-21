Cancel
West Yellowstone Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in West Yellowstone

 8 days ago

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these West Yellowstone companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Yellowstone:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsu3Tg00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Island Park, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Island Park, ID

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Accounting Assistant

🏛️ Three Bear Lodge & Restaurant

📍 West Yellowstone, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounts Payable Job Responsibilities: * Completes payments and controls expenses by receiving, processing, verifying, and reconciling invoices. * Pays vendors by monitoring discount opportunities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. HR Administrator/Recruiter

🏛️ Frazier Industrial Company

📍 West Yellowstone, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Frazier Industrial Company, a Material Handling industry leader in structural steel storage racking is seeking a Recruiter & HR Administrator. This position, located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assistant Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Three Bear Lodge & Restaurant

📍 West Yellowstone, MT

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are interested in someone who is willing to invest time and talent into a long-term position. The Assistant Restaurant Manager is responsible for: · Assist the Restaurant Manager in all functions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (West Yellowstone)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 West Yellowstone, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Island Park, ID

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Island Park, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Island Park, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Island Park, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

West Yellowstone, MT
