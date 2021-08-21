Cancel
Cozad Dispatch

Ready for a change? These Cozad jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(COZAD, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Cozad companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cozad:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYsu2ax00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Cozad, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Production Worker

🏛️ Arrow Workforce Solutions

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are urgently hiring at competitive rates. Employment is temporary with options to grow. Apply today! Start ASAP! Shifts Monday - Saturday ( 6:00 am - 3:00 pm ) Monday - Saturday ( 3:00 pm - 12:00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Shop Manager

🏛️ J Peace Recruiting

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for a qualified Shop Floor Manager with extensive previous Manufacturing experience. It is crucial that this person not only have manufacturing experience, but experience with a job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ Curbtender, Inc.

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Shipping/Receiving Clerk will manage shipping and receiving for all delivery trucks. Duties/Responsibilities: * Receives goods and verifies the quality and count of all items ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Cozad)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Cozad, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel CT Technologist - $1,810 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $1,810 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

10. General Manager

🏛️ Dairy Queen

📍 Cozad, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidate will be responsible for running the restaurant operations. This includes providing excellent customer service and ensuring team members are also providing excellent customer service. Will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Cozad, NE
