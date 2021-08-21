Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victory, VT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Victory

Posted by 
Victory News Alert
Victory News Alert
 8 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Victory companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Victory:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsu1iE00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Barton, VT

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lancaster)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Flexo Press Operator

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a mechanically-inclined Flexo Press Operator who has the knowledge and experience to keep our presses running at peak efficiencies. We pride ourselves on 100% Made in America flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed HVAC Technician

🏛️ Lloyd Home Service

📍 Cabot, VT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make $40K - $75K a year, receive excellent benefits, and work for a company that values your work-life balance? Lloyd Home Service is a family-owned business that is built on the core ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Visitors Services Specialist - Fall Seasonal

🏛️ Appalachian Mountain Cl

📍 Gorham, NH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Backcountry Information Specialists provide a positive first impression and top quality public service in fulfilling the needs of visitors and guests to this AMC Destination. This includes providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Nursing Home Administrator

🏛️ Greensboro Nursing Home

📍 Greensboro, VT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Greensboro Nursing Home (GNH) Board of Trustees is seeking a new leader for GNH who will continue the facility's long tradition of providing outstanding resident-centered services. GNH is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Roofers and Laborers

🏛️ North Ridge Renovations

📍 Lyndon, VT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standing seam and shingle roof installers and laborers.

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Barton, VT

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $1944 per week in NH- Lancaster, NH

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Victory News Alert

Victory News Alert

Victory, VT
7
Followers
202
Post
278
Views
ABOUT

With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victory, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vt#Cdl#Flexo Press Operator#Lloyd Home Service Cabot#This Amc Destination#Board Of Trustees#Gnh#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Nh Nomad Health#Nomad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy