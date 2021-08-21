Cancel
Lincolnton, GA

A job on your schedule? These Lincolnton positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Lincolnton Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Lincolnton, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lincolnton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Thomson, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Hiring LPN / LVN - $33+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Appling, GA

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. LTC CNA

🏛️ BOS Medical Staffing

📍 Elberton, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

BOS Medical is looking for CNAs in the Elbert and Clarke County areas who are wanting to work a flexible schedule and maximize their pay. Positions are available immediately. COVID-19 UPDATE: Please ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Merry Maids Augusta

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper - Flexible Schedule/NO Nights or Weekends Benefits: • Never work weekends again - NO nights, weekends, or holidays • Be home for dinner every night • Paid time off available after ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Claim Representative-Work From Home! Paid Training

🏛️ Metro Public Adjustment Corporate

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking motivated, self-starters in your area, who want to succeed as an independent contractor under the corporate umbrella. Perfect part time side hustle position to make money and then ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Assistant: Augusta (PT)

🏛️ GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Augusta Campus - Martinez, GA Position Type Part Time Description The Augusta Campus of Georgia Military College seeks a Part-time Evening Receptionist. This position will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Community Living Coach: Saturday & Sunday 8p-8a

🏛️ United Cerebral Palsy of GA

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Community Living Coach *$1500 Sign On Bonus* *VOTED ATLANTA'S TOP WORKPLACE 2018* Earn up to $13 to $15 per hour Free Medical Coverage Flexible Schedules Paid Training United Cerebral Palsy of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Baker

🏛️ GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF MIDDLE GA

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Hire Grounds - Augusta - Augusta, GA Position Type Part Time Salary Range $11.00 - $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Flexible, rotating shift Job Category Restaurant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

