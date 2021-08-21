Cancel
Houma, LA

Start tomorrow? Houma companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Houma, LA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Houma-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Ship Fitter

🏛️ Wide Effect

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position summary: We have immediate, permanent placement opportunities for Ship Fitters in the Beautiful state of Maine!! This may be a once in a lifetime maritime industry opportunity to work on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Cardiac Sonographer

🏛️ iHire

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Bank Cardiology, LLC, a solo cardiologist is recruiting a full-time position to do Echocardiogram, Carotid Artery Duplex, and Ankle Brachial Index. We are hiring immediately. A registry is not ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

