Start tomorrow? Houma companies hiring immediately
(Houma, LA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Houma-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
5. Ship Fitter
🏛️ Wide Effect
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $32 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position summary: We have immediate, permanent placement opportunities for Ship Fitters in the Beautiful state of Maine!! This may be a once in a lifetime maritime industry opportunity to work on ...
6. Cardiac Sonographer
🏛️ iHire
📍 Morgan City, LA
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
West Bank Cardiology, LLC, a solo cardiologist is recruiting a full-time position to do Echocardiogram, Carotid Artery Duplex, and Ankle Brachial Index. We are hiring immediately. A registry is not ...
