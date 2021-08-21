Cancel
Asotin County, WA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Asotin; Chelan; Ferry; Garfield; Okanogan; Pend Oreille; Spokane; Stevens .A strong system moving into the Pacific Northwest will continue to bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area through the afternoon. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following areas, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and will continue to develop through the afternoon. These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in northern Idaho and northern Washington. * Locally heavy rain in a short amount of time over steep terrain or recently burned areas heightens the risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows. Sudden rushes of water in creeks and stream drainages could wash away anyone or anything nearby. Debris flows can cause considerable damage to structures along the way. Road washouts or rockslides are also possible from localized heavy rain.

alerts.weather.gov

Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected with locally heavier amounts possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.
Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected with locally heavier amounts possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.
Garfield County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Wheeler The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Garfield County in north central Nebraska Southern Wheeler County in north central Nebraska * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Three inches of rain has already fallen with isolated areas nearing 4 inches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Burwell, Ericson, Homestead Knolls Campground, Virginia Smith Dam and Pibel Lake State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 140.
Garfield County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Garfield; Wheeler THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHERN WHEELER COUNTIES At 226 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that may experience flooding include Burwell, Ericson, Homestead Knolls Campground, Virginia Smith Dam and Pibel Lake State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 140.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chickasaw The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 835 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding in the warned area with many secondary roads and a few main roads still closed due to high water. However, conditions were starting to slowly improve across much of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 457 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oracle to near Flowing Wells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove Mountain, and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
West Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Carroll TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in the Klondyke area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in the Klondyke area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alcona County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Northwestern Iosco County in northern Michigan Southeastern Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rose Township to near Bowmanville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rose City around 420 PM EDT. Rose Township around 425 PM EDT. Lupton and Rifle River State Park around 430 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include South Branch, Skidway Lake, Selkirk, Curtisville, Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mineral County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mineral The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Creek... Antioch Sulphur City... Hartmansville This includes the following streams and drainages Cranberry Run, Deep Run, Patterson Creek, Abram Creek, Emory Creek, Wild Meadow Run, Mikes Run, Big Run, Whip Run, King Run, Mill Creek, Limestone Run, Pursley Run, Sugar Run, Howell Run and New Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
George County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Leaf Near Mclain. * From Tuesday morning until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, residences in West McClain begin to flood.
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arenac County in northern Michigan Northeastern Gladwin County in northern Michigan Southeastern Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Southern Iosco County in northern Michigan * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alger, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Maple Ridge around 520 PM EDT. Omer around 525 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Colfax County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Cuming; Madison; Platte; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MADISON...WESTERN CUMING...COLFAX...NORTHEASTERN PLATTE AND STANTON COUNTIES At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pilger to near Howells to 7 miles northwest of Schuyler, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Howells and Pilger around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Floyd County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Floyd The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Charles City. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling this week. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Leland Avenue floods, and flooding on Park Drive and 19th Avenue is likely.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Warning for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * From late tonight to Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bayou Sara At Saraland. * From this morning to early Friday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.5 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 4.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 6.5 feet and begin rising again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 6.6 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, flooding of residences in the area will occur.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 415 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1006 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Olive, Pine Forest, Bellview, Avondale, Brownsville, Cantonment, Cottage Hill and Beulah. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Clarke County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.9 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 5.7 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise again to 5.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will fall to 5.6 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening then rise above flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.

