Kodiak, AK

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Kodiak

Kodiak News Beat
Kodiak News Beat
 8 days ago

(KODIAK, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kodiak.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kodiak:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYstwSp00

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,510 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Kodiak, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dental Assistant Certified

🏛️ Sterling Medical Corp

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sterling Medical is actively recruiting for Dental Assistants in Selfridge, MI to work for the US Coast Guard! Benefits: * Competitive Pay * Health, Dental, vision insurance, 401k w/company match ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Cashier Checker Leader FT 4188

🏛️ Coast Guard Exchange

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OMB NO: 1625-0120 Expiration Date: 10/31/2021 800x600 Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 Announcement #: 4188Opening Date: 19 August 2021 Pay Plan/Series/Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Maintenance Worker

🏛️ Choctaw Defense Services

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary : Performs general maintenance and repair of equipment and buildings requiring practical skill and knowledge (but not proficiency) in such trades as painting, carpentry, plumbing, masonry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Financial Compliance Auditor

🏛️ Choctaw Defense Services

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $51,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: A Financial Compliance Auditor ensures that the company's payroll is in good order and in compliance with the Davis Bacon Act, company policies, and contractual requirements. Review ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Assistant CDC FT 4156

🏛️ Coast Guard Exchange

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OMB NO: 1625-0120 Expiration Date: 10/31/2021Announcement #: 4156 Pay Plan/Series/Pay Band: NF-0303-02Opening Date: 28 July 2021 Work Schedule: Full Time (30-40 hrs/wk)Closing Date: Until Filled ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Chef/Cook, Research Vessel

🏛️ Island C Enterprises LLC

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $350 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Alaska research vessel seeking to contract with experienced chef for 90-120 day research cruise May 1 until approximately Aug 15. Providing three well-balanced, nutritional meals for research crew of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes for the local stores of several large national retail chains. Training is at $15 per hour for up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Production Supervisor - Food Processing

🏛️ MindSeekers

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a well known seafood processing company, is searching for a talented Production Supervisor to work the Night Shift at their plant in Kodiak, AK . Qualified candidates please email a copy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3356 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kodiak, AK

💰 $3,356 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Kodiak, AK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Kodiak News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

