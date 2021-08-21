Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Delano, CA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

2. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Agent Sales Professional 100k+(WORK FROM HOME) staffing career

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SKIP TO THE INTERVIEW APPLY NOW Catalyst Solutions USA Inc is gearing up for the peak season. We help find and supply construction workers for jobs nationwide. We are seeking AT HOME agents that get ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Delano, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

7. (Entry Level) Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...