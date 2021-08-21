Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 8 days ago

(Delano, CA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYstva600

1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Agent Sales Professional 100k+(WORK FROM HOME) staffing career

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SKIP TO THE INTERVIEW APPLY NOW Catalyst Solutions USA Inc is gearing up for the peak season. We help find and supply construction workers for jobs nationwide. We are seeking AT HOME agents that get ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Delano, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. (Entry Level) Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
75
Followers
189
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Prudential Insurance#Life Insurance#Insurance Agent#Vizypay#Colonial Penn#Telesales#Entry Level Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy