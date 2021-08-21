Cancel
Gary, WV

Work remotely in Gary — these positions are open now

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(Gary, WV) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYstuhN00

1. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Tazewell, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work Position

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Marion, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Verifications Specialist - Work from Home - VA, WV, MD

🏛️ Lowers Risk Group

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a remote, full-time, work from home position MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO WORK FROM HOME These positions are eligible for a retention bonus of $ 200.00 payable after 90 days of employment and an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gary, WV
ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
