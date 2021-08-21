Work remotely in Gary — these positions are open now
(Gary, WV) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101
🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency
📍 Tazewell, VA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...
2. Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work Position
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group
📍 Marion, VA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...
3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive
🏛️ DISH
📍 Bluefield, WV
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Bluefield, WV
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
5. Verifications Specialist - Work from Home - VA, WV, MD
🏛️ Lowers Risk Group
📍 Bluefield, WV
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is a remote, full-time, work from home position MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO WORK FROM HOME These positions are eligible for a retention bonus of $ 200.00 payable after 90 days of employment and an ...
