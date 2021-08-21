Hiring now! Jobs in Oswego with an immediate start

(Oswego, NY) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Oswego are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Clay, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBU2 East Syracuse, NY(Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBU2 - East Syracuse - 6834 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse, NY, 13057 ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Memphis, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ Workforce Providers

📍 Clay, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

5. Hair Stylist Cicero, NY

🏛️ Snip-Its

📍 Phoenix, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SNIP-ITS HAIRCUTS FOR KIDS IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR HAIR STYLISTS AT OUR SALON LOCATED IN CICERO, NY. The Snip-its in Cicero, NY has immediate full and part-time job openings for ...

6. Custodial Specialist Syracuse (Temporary Position)

🏛️ Cleantec inc

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAKE $20 AN HOUR AS A COMMERCIAL CLEANER, HIRING NOW! Position is temporary with the potential to become a long term opportunity! Join our strong team and a company you can grow with! Immediate Full ...