Ready for a change? These Providence jobs are accepting applications

(PROVIDENCE, RI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Providence companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Providence:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. District Manager

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $117,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description $97,000 in Your First Year! Stock Award upon Hire and Participation in Company Annual Stock Program! We Promote From Within Our Organization. Your Opportunity to Grow is in Your ...

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Providence)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Service Manager

🏛️ Spencer Technologies

📍 Medway, MA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary The Manager of Service is responsible for managing the Second Shift OneDesk Service Team. The OneDesk Service Team provides 24x7 break/fix dispatch and support services to our customers. This ...

5. Recruiter

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Foxborough, MA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title : Recruiter Hire : Temporary to Permanent Department : Human Resources Pay rate : $28-32/hr / Quarterly bonus$10-15k Start : ASAP Experience : Moderate Location : Foxborough, MA/Mostly ...

6. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Forestdale, RI

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

7. SHIPPING

🏛️ The Alpha Group

📍 Franklin, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking a Shipping Associate for a position in the Franklin, MA area. This is a full time, temporary to permanent position. This client of ours offers a great work life balance! They often ...

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

9. Salesforce Admin / BA

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salesforce Admin / BA Salesforce BA / Admin What You Need for this Position - Salesforce Administration - Salesforce Business Analyst So, if you are a Salesforce Administrator / Analyst who desires ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...