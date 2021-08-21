Job alert: These jobs are open in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lewistown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lewistown:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3125.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $3,125 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CareerStaff Unlimited is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, IL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 15 weeks Pay ...

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

5. Registered Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Louis J. Quintero II DDS

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DENTAL HYGIENIST : Well established dental office seeking outgoing and energetic individual to join our dental team. $40/hour, 4 weeks paid vacation, and retirement plan. Mail or drop off resume to

6. Iron Worker

🏛️ Skilled Trades Services

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for iron workers for steel and siding work for an industrial plant. Must be able to pass a 10 year background check and hair follicle drug test. The duration of this job is 4 months plus and ...

7. Concrete Laborer

🏛️ Skilled Trades Services

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industrial plant that is doing renovation to their existing plant. The majority of the work is flat work also looking for form carpenters. Looking for someone with at least 4 years concrete ...

8. Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - IL801

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate about cutting hair and making ...

9. Relocation Specialist

🏛️ Related Management

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Related is seeking an Affordable Program Coordinator for our affordable housing community, totaling 200 units, in Quincy,IL. This is a tempory assigment which is anticipated to last for 12 months

10. Production Assembly $16 Hourly

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Quincy, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW PAY RATES Production Assemblers needed for 2nd and 3rd shift openings in Canton, MO. What's in it for you? * Pay range $17.10 - $17.35 hourly * Permanent opportunities * Overtime available