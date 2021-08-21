Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hume

(HUME, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hume companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hume:

1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2,340 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dinuba, CA

💰 $2,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Dinuba, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Miramonte, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

3. School Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Orosi, CA

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Join the Supplemental Health Care team in Orosi, CA by working with one of our top-tier school systems to provide an Occupational Therapist for the 2021-22 school year. Please see ...

4. Environmental Protection Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Three Rivers, CA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Environmental Protection SpecialistID: NPSSEKI-001-001 Location: Three RiversProgram: NPS Wage/Hr: $37.70 Hours/Week: 20 Minimum Age: 55 Please note, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Agency is ...

5. Executive Chef

🏛️ Ridge Creek Dinuba Golf Club

📍 Dinuba, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary Responsible for all food and pastry production including that used for restaurants, banquet functions and other outlets. Develops menus, food purchase specifications and recipes

6. Program Analyst

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Three Rivers, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Program AnalystID: NPSSEKI-001-003 Location: Three RiversProgram: NPS Wage/Hr: $30.98 Hours/Week: 24 Minimum Age: 55 Please note, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the NPS is operating in a maximum ...

7. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Dunlap, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring for Accounts Payable Specialist for an established company in Fresno, CA! Bachelors Degree preferred, 3- 5 Years of A/P Experience preferred, Microsoft Dynamics experience is a PLUS ...

8. Store Sales Associate

🏛️ PPG Paints

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring!!! As a Store Sales Associate, you will be the reason our customers come back! They will be excited to see your friendly face because of the outstanding, timely customer service ...

9. Nursery IPM/Integrated Pest Management Technician

🏛️ GoldCoast Farms, LLC

📍 Woodlake, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an experienced, licensed applicator for our nursery. We are looking for a hard-working team player that is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. Applicant must be ...

10. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Dinuba, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...