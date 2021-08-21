Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ferron

(FERRON, UT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ferron.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ferron:

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Castle Dale, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Orangeville, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Ferron, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

4. CNA/Caregiver

🏛️ Blue Tern Home Care LLC

📍 Castle Dale, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experience the fulfilling rewards of providing in-home caregiving for disabled and special needs individuals of all ages in their homes through your employment with BlueTern Home Care. We are a ...

5. general laborer

🏛️ GW Ranch

📍 Ferron, UT

💰 $20 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I am looking for a part time/full time general laborer to help on my cattle ranch and hay farm in Moore Utah. Required skills: 1. Able to lift at least 50- lbs. 2. General labor capabilities ...

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Ferron, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ferron)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ferron, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Emery, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,349-$1,800 WEEKLY**PAY $70,142-$93,601 *Top CPM: 0.64 Split *Effective Pay / Mile: $0.289*CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated Account located in ...