Hillsboro, TX

A job on your schedule? These Hillsboro positions offer flexible hours

Hillsboro Digest
 8 days ago

(Hillsboro, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Hillsboro-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Part-Time CSR (Waco)

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Waco, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service, Call Center Rep Remote - Must be located in Texas Contract to Hire $15.24/hr Addison Group has immediate openings for call center representatives. Must be willing to start on 8/31 ...

2. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Waco, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Part Time Merchandiser - SAS - ANC Fast Start Benefits: 401k, vision, dental Access to Reliable Transportation (Drive-time compensation available) Advancement Opportunities ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Waxahachie, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Part Time

🏛️ Orbit Energy & Power, LLC

📍 West, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ORBIT ENERGY & POWER - FIELD MARKETER - Roofing (Base pay & Commissions) Orbit Energy & Power is looking for enthusiastic, confident, and dynamic individuals who are looking for weekend work! This is ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Waco, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. OCR Program Coordinator

🏛️ PECAN VALLEY MH-MR REGION

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Cleburne Clinic - Cleburne, TX Position Type Part Time Education Level Graduate Degree Salary Range $31.25 Hourly Travel Percentage Regularly Job Shift Day Description The ...

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

