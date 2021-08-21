Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Danville, IL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

2. HR Coordinator

🏛️ Talent Group

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***This will be REMOTE until 2022*** * The function of HR Coordinator is to monitor all I9 compliance and HR compliance related matters. * Responsible for managing all I9 regulations for the US Region ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Remote Sales Agents Needed. NO COLD CALLING or Experience Needed

🏛️ The Ziller Agency

📍 Newport, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mortgage Protection is a fast-growing market and we are looking for a strong leader who is willing to put their heart and soul into their work. Are you a self-driven person who is willing to do ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

8. Verification Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Urbana, IL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Verification Engineer - Formal Verification This Jobot Job is hosted by: Andrew Nguyen Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $130 ...