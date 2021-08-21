Cancel
Danville, IL

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Danville Times
(Danville, IL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

2. HR Coordinator

🏛️ Talent Group

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***This will be REMOTE until 2022*** * The function of HR Coordinator is to monitor all I9 compliance and HR compliance related matters. * Responsible for managing all I9 regulations for the US Region ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Remote Sales Agents Needed. NO COLD CALLING or Experience Needed

🏛️ The Ziller Agency

📍 Newport, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mortgage Protection is a fast-growing market and we are looking for a strong leader who is willing to put their heart and soul into their work. Are you a self-driven person who is willing to do ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

8. Verification Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Urbana, IL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Verification Engineer - Formal Verification This Jobot Job is hosted by: Andrew Nguyen Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $130 ...

Comments / 0

Danville Times

Danville, IL
ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Danville, IL
