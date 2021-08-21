Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Danville, IL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Champaign, IL
💰 $175,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...
2. HR Coordinator
🏛️ Talent Group
📍 Danville, IL
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
***This will be REMOTE until 2022*** * The function of HR Coordinator is to monitor all I9 compliance and HR compliance related matters. * Responsible for managing all I9 regulations for the US Region ...
3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Danville, IL
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Danville, IL
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
5. Remote Sales Agents Needed. NO COLD CALLING or Experience Needed
🏛️ The Ziller Agency
📍 Newport, IN
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Mortgage Protection is a fast-growing market and we are looking for a strong leader who is willing to put their heart and soul into their work. Are you a self-driven person who is willing to do ...
6. Insurance Agent - Remote
🏛️ DealerPolicy
📍 Champaign, IL
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...
7. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician
🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.
📍 Danville, IL
💰 $42,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...
8. Verification Engineer
🏛️ Jobot
📍 Urbana, IL
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Remote Verification Engineer - Formal Verification This Jobot Job is hosted by: Andrew Nguyen Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $130 ...
