Ready for a change? These North Chicago jobs are accepting applications

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in North Chicago.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in North Chicago:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Round Lake Beach, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Waukegan, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Personal Assistant

🏛️ Self-Employed

📍 Elgin, IL

💰 $3,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for a range of activities which will assist this organization's leadership. In this position, you should feel comfortable coordinating calendar appointments ...

4. Client Service representative for Wealth Management Advisor

🏛️ Northwestern Mutual

📍 Schaumburg, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The position will play an integral role in supporting our 401k plan sponsors with exceptional service. You are a prospective fit for this role if..... · You're constantly curious, always asking "why ...

5. Looking to Hire Full Time Sale Representative (Job Training provided)

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Gurnee, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

6. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Lake Zurich, IL

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date2 weeks ago(8/2/2021 7:59 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32643 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-IL-Lake Zurich Job Locations US-IL ...

7. Make up to $25/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 North Chicago, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

8. Warehouse Package Handler - 2nd shift (Mon-Fri)

🏛️ Pitney Bowes

📍 Carol Stream, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Pitney Bowes, we do the right thing, the right way. As a member of our team, you can too. We have amazing people who are the driving force, the inspiration and foundation of our company. Our ...

9. Beer Merchandiser

🏛️ Sal's Beverage World

📍 Addison, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Beer Merchandiser Job description Job Description To provide outstanding customer service, maintain productivity and assist in developing sales. Work as a team and follow the direction of the ...

10. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 North Chicago, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...