Job alert: These Coalinga jobs are accepting applications

(COALINGA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Coalinga.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coalinga:

1. Local CDL A Drivers 24 To 27.50 Hour and Average 75K to 110K

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Kettleman City, CA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local Hazmat and Tanker CDL-A Drivers-$24 To $27.50/Hour with Lots of Overtime Plus Benefits - Earn $75K to $110K Plus Benefits & Quality Home Time! Location: BAKERSFIELD, CA Celebrating 8 Years in ...

2. Hotel Housekeeper $17-$20/hr. - ama de hotel #prat187

🏛️ Porter Pros

📍 Kettleman City, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an immediate hire for Hotel Housekeepers for hotels in Atascadero, CA. and Paso Robles, CA. (En Espanol abajo.) High Starting Hourly Wage! POSITIONS: Hotel Housekeepers SALARY: $17-$20/hr

3. Seasonal Office Clerk

🏛️ Antonini Enterprises, LLC

📍 Huron, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6:30pm The position provides administrative support activities for the terminal manager, dispatch staff under the direction of the Office Manager. This position works ...

4. (Unarmed) Guard - Stratford

🏛️ Star Pro Security Patrol INC.

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT! ONLY ONE (1) Application Submission is necessary for all Star Pro Security Patrol Inc positions. Your ONE (1) application will be submitted for review for any and all positions available ...

5. Director of Social Services

🏛️ Life Skills Training and Educational Programs, Inc.

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Social Services Join our team and make a difference in people's lives! We're looking for a Director of Social Services for the Coalinga and San Joaquin, CA. area! Our Philosophy LifeSTEPS ...

6. Remote Psychologist

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AvaMed is seeking a Psychologist to work remotely 80% of the time during this contract. You would be required to visit up to 10 correctional facilities in the central region which spans from ...

7. Technician Mechanic

🏛️ Jrs Auto Sales LLC

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The employee must be able to do technical mechanic diagnostics and must also know all the basic principles of auto mechanics.

8. Earn $21 - $37/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Burrel, CA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $21 - $37 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

9. Cook

🏛️ TREDC Admin Services

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION TITLE: Part-Time Short Order Cook WORKSITE: Eagle Feather Trading Post #2 40103 Highway 33 Avenal, CA 93204 GENERAL POSITION DESCRIPTION The Short Order Cook is responsible for the ...

10. Registered Nurse (RN)

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Registered Nurse (RN) to care for patients in a clinic like setting at a correctional facility. Job Requirements * Must have at least 1 year experience within the last 3 years (Required