Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ada

(ADA, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ada.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ada:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($2170/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Seminole, OK

💰 $2,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

3. Arby's Team Member - 1425

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (SL)

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's is hiring for FT & PT Team Members at our Ada, OK location! Text RBA to 97211 to complete your application today or visit www.work4arbys.com to learn more about our company. We will pay you ...

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

5. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

6. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child Welfare does. Our Child Welfare ...

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

8. 21-0262 - Computer Field Technician(PT)

🏛️ World Wide TechServices

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Worldwide TechServices is looking for a regular part-time Field Specialist to join its Infrastructure Delivery team. Reporting to the Territory Supervisor the Field Specialist will perform a variety ...

9. Dedicated Route Driving Job

🏛️ Mid-Con Carriers Corporation

📍 Ada, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS EXPERIENCED DRIVERS CAN MAKE $75K+, HOME WEEKLY, NO TOUCH FREIGHT, FLEXIBLE DISPATCH, HIRING IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK AREAS Call us to apply at (833) 242-8009 TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS

10. Case Manager-2

🏛️ Valliant House, LLC

📍 Konawa, OK

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Case Manager - 2 position requires a Bachelors Degree (no specific discipline required) and the ability to work in a fast paced Men's Residential Drug/Alcohol treatment facility. This is a team based ...