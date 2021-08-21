Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cheraw require no experience
(Cheraw, SC) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cheraw? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Data Entry Clerk
🏛️ Acara Solutions
📍 Hartsville, SC
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Acara Solutions is looking for a Experienced AP Data Entry Clerk for our Client located in Hartsville, SC. * Direct AP Experience, Problem Resolution, Data Entry. Pay and Benefits: The salary for ...
2. Entry Level Management
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Cheraw, SC
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...
3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Rockingham, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Laurinburg, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Darlington, SC
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
6. Housekeeping
🏛️ Allegiance Industries
📍 Hartsville, SC
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location 019041 - Hartsville, SC Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $8.50 - $9.50 Hourly Description Currently hiring: General Cleaner in Hartsville, SC Shift: Monday ...
7. Entry-level Business Operations Role
🏛️ Year Up
📍 Rockingham, NC
💰 $36,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you interested in an entry-level role in business operations? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...
8. Entry-level Information Technology (IT) Role
🏛️ Year Up
📍 Rockingham, NC
💰 $36,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you interested in an entry-level information technology (IT) role? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...
