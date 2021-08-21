Cancel
Cheraw, SC

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cheraw require no experience

Posted by 
Cheraw Digest
Cheraw Digest
 8 days ago

(Cheraw, SC) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cheraw? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYstgaR00

1. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ Acara Solutions

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acara Solutions is looking for a Experienced AP Data Entry Clerk for our Client located in Hartsville, SC. * Direct AP Experience, Problem Resolution, Data Entry. Pay and Benefits: The salary for ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Cheraw, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Laurinburg, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Darlington, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Housekeeping

🏛️ Allegiance Industries

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location 019041 - Hartsville, SC Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $8.50 - $9.50 Hourly Description Currently hiring: General Cleaner in Hartsville, SC Shift: Monday ...

7. Entry-level Business Operations Role

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level role in business operations? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...

8. Entry-level Information Technology (IT) Role

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level information technology (IT) role? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...

