Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Lac Du Flambeau

Posted by 
Lac Du Flambeau Post
 8 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lac Du Flambeau.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lac Du Flambeau:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYstfhi00

1. Registered Nurse | RN | ICU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse (ICU RN) in Minocqua, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 2+ ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Laboratory Technician | MLT | LAB (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $59 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sous Chef Gastro Pub

🏛️ AQUALAND ALE HOUSE

📍 Boulder Junction, WI

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sous Chef Gastro Pub to join our team! You will thrive in a fast-paced environment and dedicate time to expanding our clientele base to establish the restaurant's brand and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Aquatic Invasive Species Removal Specialist

🏛️ AQUATIC PLANT MANAGEMENT LLC

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perform any and all tasks relating to removing invasive/native aquatic vegetation from lakes for both lake associations and residential property owners * Positively identify the target plant species ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Merchandiser - Minocqua/Eagle River

🏛️ Mid-Wisconsin Beverage Inc

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated individual that enjoys working independently to join our Merchandising team in the Eagle River & Minocqua area! Our Merchandisers are responsible for filling and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeping Lead

🏛️ The Beacons of Minocqua

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Housekeeping Lead to join our team! You will perform a variety of light cleaning and organizing duties while overseeing a small team. Responsibilities: * Clean areas at the resort ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Cleaner $15 FT - 2nd Shift - Minocqua, WI

🏛️ Accent Services Inc

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Vonachen Group is a private, family-owned janitorial service company. Our team is hard-working, responsive and reliable. We believe in delivering quality work, honoring our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Driver: Hauling Boats

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE See what your future holds. Class A Boat Hauler ➤ Job Overview * Drivers will deliver boats to 48 states and Canada for one of TMC's dedicated customers. * This position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,430 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $3,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Lac Du Flambeau, WI
ABOUT

With Lac Du Flambeau Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

