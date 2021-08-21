Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Milford, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Milford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Milford, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Housekeeper

🏛️ Able Services

📍 Goshen, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper PART-TIME $16/hr Essential Functions - Cleaning guest rooms - Changing the bed - Vacuuming floors - Cleaning bathrooms and public areas - Replenishing towels and bathroom supplies ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Hopatcong, NJ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Receptionist Customer Service

🏛️ C&C Unisex

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Full Time or Part Time receptionist for a fast paced salon in the Crystal Run Mall. Duties include: greeting clients, setting up clients with the right stylist/barber, booking ...

5. Customer Service Rep-Self Storage Mgr

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Dover, NJ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Benefits Total Rewards package available to our team: * Full-Time and Flexible Schedules available (3-4 day work week with opportunity for additional days) * Cost effective health offerings such ...

6. Direct Support Professional DSP/Caregiver - Beach Lake part time flexible

🏛️ Care For People Plus, Inc.

📍 Beach Lake, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Care For People Plus is looking for compassionate Direct Support Professionals (DSP) to support individuals living with intellectual disabilities in their everyday lives. The fulfilment and ...

7. Truck Driver Class A CDL (LOCAL)

🏛️ Minkus Family Farms

📍 New Hampton, NY

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Expanding operation, looking for a full-time or part-time driver. Local Delivery - Home Daily Must have a clean driving record, 3 yrs experience, and be at least 24yrs old. Additional Company ...

8. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

9. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Puls

📍 Pine Island, NY

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

10. School Psychiatrist - East Stroudsburg, PA - 2021/22 SY

🏛️ Therapy Source

📍 East Stroudsburg, PA

💰 $68 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As part of our mission to pave the way for childrens success worldwide, Therapy Source is seeking a qualified part-time School Psychiatrist to provide in-person services for public school students in ...