Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hoxie

(HOXIE, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hoxie.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hoxie:

1. Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Oberlin, KS

💰 $3,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Nursing opening in Oberlin, Kansas. This and other nursing administrator jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim We are hiring a qualified ...

2. Clerk of the District Court I - 17th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Dresden, KS

💰 $43,618 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0055190 Location of Employment: 17th Judicial District, Decatur County, Kansas Position/Salary and Benefits: Clerk of the District Court I $43,618 annually Kansas Judicial Branch ...

3. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Hoxie, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Hoxie, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $3,207 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oberlin, KS

💰 $3,207 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Oberlin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...