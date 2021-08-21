Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Wakita

(WAKITA, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Wakita.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wakita:

1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

2. Hair Stylist - Great Career Paths

🏛️ Sport Clips - OK212

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. Sport Clips is looking for super talented hair stylists and barbers who are passionate about cutting hair and making their clients ...

3. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Wakita, OK

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next mile with the Nations #1 car retailer! Hogan removes the stress of guessing your weekly pay by offering HOURLY PAY ! $7,500 Sign on Bonus for Experienced Car Haulers APPLY FOR ...

4. Eskimo Joe's Clothes Seasonal Store Manager -Enid, OK

🏛️ Stan Clark Companies

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make Eskimo Joe's Clothes Your Home This Holiday Season! For over 20 years we have brought grins to Enid during the holiday season and we would love for you to help bring a piece of Stillwater ...

5. Be the First Certified Caregiver (CC) at Grace Care!

🏛️ Grace Care

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grace Care has a new program for people who are new to caregiving and desire to learn how to care for the elderly in their homes. This training will consist of 18 hours of online training along with ...

6. Producer

🏛️ THOMAS LEATHERS- Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As our newest insurance sales representative you will sell, market, and ...

7. General Labor

🏛️ Ponca City Development Authority

📍 Lamont, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Company looking for a great employee! We are a small company with 20 year employees (they don't want to leave us). We are looking for someone in the Blackwell area who is dedicated, willing to ...

8. Eskimo Joe's Clothes Seasonal Sales Associate -Enid, OK

🏛️ Stan Clark Companies

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make Eskimo Joe's Clothes Your Home This Holiday Season! For over 20 years we have brought grins to Enid during the holiday season and we would love for you to help bring a piece of Stillwater ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Wakita, OK

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRUCK DRIVER Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Oklahoma. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find ...