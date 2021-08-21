Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Alva

(ALVA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Alva companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alva:

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2124 per week in OK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $2,124 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Waynoka, OK

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

3. Office Assistant

🏛️ K & J CONSTRUCTION, LLC

📍 Cherokee, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Invoicing * Accounts Receivables

4. Customer Success Agent (Cleo Springs)

🏛️ Freedom Mortgage

📍 Cleo Springs, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Success Agents Beaverton, OR If you are a dynamic, passionate, and energetic individual with amazing customer service, then this is the opportunity for you! Apply Today! Freedom Mortgage is ...

5. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Child Welfare Specialist This position is located in Alva, Oklahoma. Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

7. Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) or Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

🏛️ Northwest Family Services ( non profit)

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $49,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The LPC or LCSW will provide outpatient behavioral health services to the clients and families of NFS which includes both direct counseling services and indirect duties such as case file ...

8. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1958.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $1,958 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alva, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1958 ...

10. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1860/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $1,860 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...