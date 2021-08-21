Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Alva

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 8 days ago

(ALVA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Alva companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alva:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYstZME00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2124 per week in OK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $2,124 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Waynoka, OK

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Office Assistant

🏛️ K & J CONSTRUCTION, LLC

📍 Cherokee, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Invoicing * Accounts Receivables

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Success Agent (Cleo Springs)

🏛️ Freedom Mortgage

📍 Cleo Springs, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Success Agents Beaverton, OR If you are a dynamic, passionate, and energetic individual with amazing customer service, then this is the opportunity for you! Apply Today! Freedom Mortgage is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Child Welfare Specialist This position is located in Alva, Oklahoma. Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) or Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

🏛️ Northwest Family Services ( non profit)

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $49,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The LPC or LCSW will provide outpatient behavioral health services to the clients and families of NFS which includes both direct counseling services and indirect duties such as case file ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1958.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $1,958 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alva, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1958 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1860/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $1,860 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
18
Followers
237
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Cleo Springs, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Waynoka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Medical Surgical Travel#Nomad Health#Cdl#Llc Cherokee#Freedom Mortgage#Child Welfare Specialist#Clinical Social Worker#Lcsw Rrb#Northwest Family Services#Lpc#Nfs#Registered Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy