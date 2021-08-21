Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Chamberlain

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Companies in Chamberlain are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chamberlain:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $4,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $4,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Chamberlain, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Chamberlain)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Marketing / Foundation Director

🏛️ MLee Healthcare

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marketing / Foundation Director McCall and Lee has been engaged by one of the leading healthcare providers in South-Central South Dakota, to recruite a full time Communications/Marketing/Foundation ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,890 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $3,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cunningham Elite Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Chamberlain, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,350/Week + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Company Drivers Dedicated

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL A Company Drivers & Lease Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Weekly Home time * $1,350 ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

9. CDL A Regional Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ JBS Carriers

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREELEY, CO - REGIONAL DRIVERS Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can beat. Feed the nation without sacrificing home time. Advance to the position you ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3891.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $3,891 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chamberlain, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...