Ruby Valley, NV

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ruby Valley

Ruby Valley Digest
 8 days ago

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Companies in Ruby Valley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ruby Valley:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2131.47 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $2,131 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2131.47 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ruby Valley)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ruby Valley, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. North Field Mechanic

🏛️ Southwest Energy LLC

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

North Field Mechanic (Elko, NV)Western contractor to the mining industry has an opening for an experienced Field Mechanic. This position is based in Elko, NV. Requirements include: No DUI within the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Spring Creek, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Family Support Worker - Patient Care technician

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Nurse Assistants/ Patient Care Assistant for our Family Support Worker / Family Support Specialist position in Elko, NV * Rapid Start Date Available * $15.67 per hour * Full benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Facility Worker

🏛️ Elko Convention & Visitors Authority

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The ECVA seeks qualified applicants to join its team as Facility Worker. This position ensures ECVA facilities and grounds are cleaned, maintained and set up to meet the needs of clients. Duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PC-12 Captain

🏛️ Classic Air Medical

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Classic Aviation is currently seeking qualified candidates for a full-time PC-12 Captain for Air Ambulance operations working at our Elko, Nevada base of operation. Successful candidates must be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Emergency Medical Technician

🏛️ Classic Air Medical

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedX AirOne, Northern Nevada's premier transport service, is seeking qualified EMTs to join our growing team. MedX AirOne EMTs fulfill an important role within MedX AirOne and the communities we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ruby Valley, NV
ABOUT

With Ruby Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

