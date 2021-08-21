A job on your schedule? These Wellfleet positions offer flexible hours

(Wellfleet, MA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Wellfleet-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Maintenance

🏛️ The Colony Condominium Trust

📍 Brewster, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time, Year Round in Brewster. Seasonal tasks, special projects and everyday work that use a variety of skills. Will train. We offer a schedule that will work for you. Some benefits after 90 days

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Cumberland Farms - Cape Cod

📍 Wellfleet, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Whether you are looking for an incredible full-time career, or a great part-time job, the Customer Service Associate is the backbone of our company. As a Customer Service Associate ...

5. Server Cashier

🏛️ Honey Dew Donuts

📍 Sandwich, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part time morning, afternoon, and evening shifts are available Experience is preferred, but not necessary Must be able to work some weekend shifts

6. Administrative Aide/Rental Property Inspector

🏛️ Town of Eastham

📍 Eastham, MA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Aide / Rental Property Inspector The Town of Eastham seeks qualified applicants for the part-time, 15-hour per week position of Administrative Aide/Rental Property Inspector. This ...

7. Assistant Manager

🏛️ La Plaza Del Sol

📍 Mashpee, MA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

office work, and general maintenance around the motel, fulltime (part time is up for discussion) job that includes bonuses. salary based upon experience and performance. Hotel Operations Hotel ...

8. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

9. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Polar Beverages

📍 Barnstable, MA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Polar Beverages is looking to hire Merchandisers throughout New England. Full Time, Part Time & Summer positions available. *$500 Sign On Bonus* Paid after 6 months in the position Responsibilities

10. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Eastham, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...