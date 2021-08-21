Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron Mountain, MI

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Iron Mountain

Posted by 
Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 8 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Iron Mountain.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Iron Mountain:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYstUwb00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Industrial Journeyman Electrician- Relocation Assistance!

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Pembine, WI

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently in search of an Industrial Journeyman Electrician in Pembine, WI. RELOCATION ASSISTANCE! Up to $5,000 relocation assistance provided! This role will perform electrical and instrument ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CATV Field Engineering Project Supervisor

🏛️ CCI Systems, Inc.

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why CCI? CCI Systems, Inc. is an Employee Owned Telecommunications Company based in Iron Mountain, MI with 60+ years of industry knowledge and experience. Our outstanding team-based work culture and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. WI - OT - Florence - $52.23/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted.SNF experience preferred.Occasional weekend coverage for evals.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Industrial Maintenance Mechanic- Relocation Assistance!

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Pembine, WI

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently in search of Industrial Maintenance Mechanics in Pembine, WI! RELOCATION ASSISTANCE! Up to $5,000 relocation assistance provided! The Industrial Maintenance Mechanic will perform ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Locum Physicians, LLC

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $130 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for Iron Mountain, MI. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Iron ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. WI - PT - Florence- $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grads accepted.SNF experience preferred.Occasional weekend coverage for evals.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Manufacturing Associate (Part-Time)

🏛️ Value Added Distributors, LLC

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Value Added Distributors is looking for a driven, hardworking, and enthusiastic part-time Manufacturing Associate , to join their team of experts in custom hose building at their Iron Mountain, MI ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain, MI
15
Followers
170
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Iron Mountain, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Triage Staffing#Cci Systems Inc#Spanish#Az Co#Snf#Llc Iron Mountain#Internal Medicine#Manufacturing Associate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy