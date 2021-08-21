Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Iron Mountain

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Iron Mountain.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Iron Mountain:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Industrial Journeyman Electrician- Relocation Assistance!

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Pembine, WI

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently in search of an Industrial Journeyman Electrician in Pembine, WI. RELOCATION ASSISTANCE! Up to $5,000 relocation assistance provided! This role will perform electrical and instrument ...

4. CATV Field Engineering Project Supervisor

🏛️ CCI Systems, Inc.

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why CCI? CCI Systems, Inc. is an Employee Owned Telecommunications Company based in Iron Mountain, MI with 60+ years of industry knowledge and experience. Our outstanding team-based work culture and ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. WI - OT - Florence - $52.23/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted.SNF experience preferred.Occasional weekend coverage for evals.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

7. Industrial Maintenance Mechanic- Relocation Assistance!

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Pembine, WI

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently in search of Industrial Maintenance Mechanics in Pembine, WI! RELOCATION ASSISTANCE! Up to $5,000 relocation assistance provided! The Industrial Maintenance Mechanic will perform ...

8. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Locum Physicians, LLC

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $130 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for Iron Mountain, MI. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Iron ...

9. WI - PT - Florence- $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grads accepted.SNF experience preferred.Occasional weekend coverage for evals.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

10. Manufacturing Associate (Part-Time)

🏛️ Value Added Distributors, LLC

📍 Iron Mountain, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Value Added Distributors is looking for a driven, hardworking, and enthusiastic part-time Manufacturing Associate , to join their team of experts in custom hose building at their Iron Mountain, MI ...