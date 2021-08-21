Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

These jobs are hiring in Dothan — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 8 days ago

(Dothan, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dothan-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYstT3s00

1. Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Marianna, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Rep (No Sales)

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you have CSR, Customer Service, Answering Service or Call Center experience? You are not selling in this role! * Part-time positions with a long-term career opportunity! * $12 through training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Motor Coach Operator

🏛️ Southern Coaches, Inc.

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $183 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Motor Coach Operator being offered for part-time and full time positions. Candidates must have a "CDL" with "P" passenger endorsement. Prefer some experience. Training provided. Must have a clean MVR

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.60/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
122
Followers
196
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Enterprise, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csr#Customer Service#Answering Service#Cdl#Ffl Agency#Iul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy