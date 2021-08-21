These jobs are hiring in Dothan — and they let you set your own schedule

(Dothan, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dothan-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Marianna, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Customer Service Rep (No Sales)

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you have CSR, Customer Service, Answering Service or Call Center experience? You are not selling in this role! * Part-time positions with a long-term career opportunity! * $12 through training ...

6. Motor Coach Operator

🏛️ Southern Coaches, Inc.

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $183 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Motor Coach Operator being offered for part-time and full time positions. Candidates must have a "CDL" with "P" passenger endorsement. Prefer some experience. Training provided. Must have a clean MVR

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.60/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

9. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...