Cedar City, UT

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Cedar City Times
 8 days ago

(Cedar City, UT) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Cedar City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Papa John's

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Full-Time or flexible part-time positions available. Earn up to $20 per hour (hourly wage, plus mileage, plus tips). Cash paid out at the end of each shift (mileage and tips). The ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Retail Stocking Associate $13.85/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Marketing Administrator

🏛️ JESSE ROBINSON-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level administration position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing ...

