Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Duchesne

(DUCHESNE, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Duchesne.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Duchesne:

1. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $3,135/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $3,135 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

2. Sales Manager (Remote)

🏛️ Achieve Test Prep

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy the flexibility and the ability to work from home? Achieve provides online prep exam courses to increase customers' likelihood of earning college credits via credit-by-exam. We are an ...

3. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Duchesne, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Duchesne, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

5. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ North Eastern Services

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Life skills instructor Do you want to make a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are looking for people who are care takers. We want people with a ...

6. PT Member Service Representative (Teller)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Roosevelt Branch 823 East 200 North Roosevelt, UT 84066 SCHEDULE Part Time; Monday - Friday Hours will vary between 8:45am - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturdays 8:45am - 2:15pm * Flexibility needed ...

7. Member Experience Officer (Teller/Loan Officer)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Duchesne, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Duchesne Branch 39 East Main Street Duchesne, UT 84021 SCHEDULE Full-time; Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturdays 8:45am - 2:15pm At Mountain America, we are committed to taking ...

8. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Duchesne, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

9. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Duchesne)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Duchesne, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

10. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...