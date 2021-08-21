Hiring Now: These roles are open in Del Rio

(DEL RIO, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Del Rio companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Del Rio:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. REGISTERED NURSE (RN) The GEO Group, Inc. - Del Rio, TX

🏛️ Fly.jobs

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: VAL VERDE COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY Compensation Base: $45.00 per hour Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary Initiates and provides comprehensive nursing ...

5. Customer Service / Sales Representative

🏛️ Fred Loya Insurance

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING!!! $12.00 - $15.00/HOUR!!! + BONUS We offer to our employees' Health & Dental Insurance 401K Full-Time Positions Students are WELCOME FRED LOYA INSURANCE Fred Loya Insurance, a leading ...

6. Retail Stocking Associate $13.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

7. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About this position: Family First Life is looking for a business partner to fill a need in San Antonio and surrounding areas! We are looking for coachable leaders who genuinely want to help families ...

8. Hotel Maintenance

🏛️ BUCAVI LLC

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Assist with maintaining hotel, performing minor and routine painting, plumbing, electrical wiring, and other related maintenance activities. * Tend furnace, air conditioner, and boiler to provide ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...