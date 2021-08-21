Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ontario

(Ontario, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Ontario are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. RN Long Term Care, BEHAVIORAL HEALTH | $48.17/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $48 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 21st in Caldwell, ID. These per diem shifts pays $48.17/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

2. New Home Building Construction Quality Inspector (Part-Time)

🏛️ 2M Quality, LLC

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is a part time position. Job duties include : Performing an aesthetic and client expectation review on new homes shortly before customer walk through Looking at homes from a customer ...

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection the #1 rated gutter protection product in the nation is seeking outgoing, energetic individuals to join our event marketing team as a part-time Event Marketer at trade ...

5. Valet Parking Attendant

🏛️ Beniton Building Services

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking two part-time Valet Attendants at a medical facility in Caldwell, ID. Valet Attendant is responsible for providing exceptional customer service to patients and visitors in an attentive ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Middleton, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

8. Caregiver In-Home - $500 Sign-on Bonus

🏛️ Visiting Angels - Meridian ID

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Flexible schedules FT or PT / Days or Nights available in all areas - Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, and Caldwellareas! Visiting Angelsisa very well respected private duty home carecompany providing ...

9. RN Registered Nurse

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 24th in Caldwell, ID. These per diem shifts pays $47.15/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

10. Warehouse Team Member - Forklift

🏛️ SilverXis, Inc.

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Warehouse Team Member - Forklift Pay Rate: $15.00/Hr. Location: Nampa, ID Length of Assignment: Potential Contract to Hire Part Time Shift: Monday - Friday: 8:00am - 12:00pm JOB ...