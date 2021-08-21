Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, OR

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ontario

Posted by 
Ontario Times
Ontario Times
 8 days ago

(Ontario, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Ontario are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYstPWy00

1. RN Long Term Care, BEHAVIORAL HEALTH | $48.17/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $48 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 21st in Caldwell, ID. These per diem shifts pays $48.17/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. New Home Building Construction Quality Inspector (Part-Time)

🏛️ 2M Quality, LLC

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is a part time position. Job duties include : Performing an aesthetic and client expectation review on new homes shortly before customer walk through Looking at homes from a customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection the #1 rated gutter protection product in the nation is seeking outgoing, energetic individuals to join our event marketing team as a part-time Event Marketer at trade ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Valet Parking Attendant

🏛️ Beniton Building Services

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking two part-time Valet Attendants at a medical facility in Caldwell, ID. Valet Attendant is responsible for providing exceptional customer service to patients and visitors in an attentive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Middleton, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Caregiver In-Home - $500 Sign-on Bonus

🏛️ Visiting Angels - Meridian ID

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Flexible schedules FT or PT / Days or Nights available in all areas - Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, and Caldwellareas! Visiting Angelsisa very well respected private duty home carecompany providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. RN Registered Nurse

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 24th in Caldwell, ID. These per diem shifts pays $47.15/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Warehouse Team Member - Forklift

🏛️ SilverXis, Inc.

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Warehouse Team Member - Forklift Pay Rate: $15.00/Hr. Location: Nampa, ID Length of Assignment: Potential Contract to Hire Part Time Shift: Monday - Friday: 8:00am - 12:00pm JOB ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ontario Times

Ontario Times

Ontario, OR
42
Followers
179
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Ontario, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rn Long Term Care#Llc Caldwell#Life Insurance#Meridian#Eagle#Rn Registered#Warehouse Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy