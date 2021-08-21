Get hired! Job openings in and around Garrett

(GARRETT, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Garrett companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Garrett:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Rock River)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2237 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $2,237 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Laramie, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2237 ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70k-$90k/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Pacific Shipping

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Home Weekly - Earn Up to $90,000 Yearly - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Pay & Benefits: * Start from $70,000 to $90,000 per year base * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus (paid quarterly

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...