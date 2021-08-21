Ready for a change? These Afton jobs are accepting applications

(AFTON, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Afton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Afton:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2774.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Afton, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2774 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Smoot, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Afton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Sales Floor Associate

🏛️ Hunter's Furniture & Appliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Floor Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company ...

5. Technician

🏛️ Altitude Holdings LLC

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Yeti Group is expanding once again and in need of Experience Technicians. We are offering outstanding hiring/relocation packages and conditions for the right individuals like: * Bonus ...

6. Red Baron Pizza Merchandiser/Stocker

🏛️ Schwan's Company

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Schwans Company, the opportunities are real, and the sky is the limit; this isnt just a job, its a seat at the table. Around here, every job matters, every voice counts, and every person ...

7. Security Officer

🏛️ Peak Alarm Company

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Weekend Shift!!! As a Security Officer, you will receive training and learn how to deliver a stellar customer service experience at one of our Client Sites located near Afton, WY. This is a ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,774 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Afton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,689 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,689 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Afton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

10. Delivery Driver and Warehouse

🏛️ Hunter's Furniture & Appliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Delivery Driver Warehouse to join our team! You will drive to deliver and pick up goods and packages. ​Responsibilities: * Deliver products to customer locations in a timely manner