Virginia Beach, VA

Hiring now! Jobs in Virginia Beach with an immediate start

Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago

(Virginia Beach, VA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Virginia Beach-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYstJTq00

1. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DOR2 Norfolk, VA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DOR2 - Norfolk - 1400 Sewells Point Road ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Support Representative - Immediate Interviews

🏛️ Life Protect 24/7

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an enthusiastic Customer Support Representative to be the liaison between our company and its current customers. The successful candidate will be able to assist our customer base ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class B Truck Driver-Curtain Side/Flatbed-$22 Hr.

🏛️ DriverSource, Inc.

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE HIRING for CDL Class B Flatbed Driver Full-time - Monday thru Friday Dayshift 6:30AM-7Am Starting time, punctuality a must Must be okay with making route deliveries. Automatic Transmissions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Major Pay Increase NON CDL Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Home Delivery

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $3,452 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 NON CDL Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Week: $3,452.87 Up from $2,975.50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

